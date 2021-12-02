The owner of a Germany airport has taken advantage of put COVID-19 vaccines without permission from the health authorities. And it is that now that the COVID passport It is beginning to be established in many countries to travel or access leisure, many of those who once refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus have suddenly changed their opinion.

Queues at vaccination centers are once again seen in many parts of the world, while in other regions, not even 1% of the population has yet had access to immunization.

We could ask ourselves how he has managed to get them, but the truth is that he has not needed to get them because what he is managing is a homemade vaccine against COVID-19 designed by himself.

Yes, it is true that before being the owner of an airport he was the director of a pharmaceutical laboratory. It is seen that the man likes to diversify the business. But even having had a company of this type, it is a serious irregularity to administer to the population a vaccine that has not passed any type of control.

Therefore, of course, the police had to come to stop him just as he was at work, administering his homemade COVID-19 vaccines to those who were approaching his airport to get immunized. By the time law enforcement arrived, there were already 50 vaccinated, which will have to be monitored. Because those are the vaccines that we do have to fear. Those that have not undergone the relevant trials to ensure both their efficacy and safety. Now, what does the creator of this homemade vaccine say about those two questions?

The Origin of the Homemade COVID-19 Vaccine

The creator of this controversial homemade vaccine is the scientist and businessman Winfried stöcker, famous previously in Germany for starring harsh statements against refugees, as well as for making important donations to football matches extreme right.

He is now also famous for having skipped all the protocols needed to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to the population. In its personal web He says that in his company he had previously developed a diagnostic test based on the detection of a subunit of the S1 protein, present in the coat of the virus.

The man says he conducted a clinical trial with five people

He also explains that, given its effectiveness, he thought this could be used to develop a recombinant antigen vaccine against COVID-19. Antigen vaccines are those that stimulate the immune system by introducing a small part of the virus into the body, usually some protein on its surface.

Thus, our defenses interpret that there has been infection, even though the entire virus has not penetrated. It is a strategy that has been used, for example, for the development of vaccines against hepatitis A and B. In the past the antigen in question was obtained from the blood of patients who had passed hepatitis. However, to improve safety, recombinant vaccines were launched, in which said antigen is synthesized in the laboratory.

That’s what Stöcker did, who says his COVID-19 vaccine could attract the confidence of the population suspicious of those that are messenger RNA type. But the point is that to attract attention it would not be bad if he had tried it first. And he has, but in his own way. Explain that you have carried out a clinical trial with five people. Yes, five people.

He also explains that he presented the vaccine to the German Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines; but that, instead of giving him their support, “they coldly sued him.”

Therefore, feeling practically boycotted by the system, he decided to start giving vaccines at your airport.

Immunization at the airport

Unsplash

German police received a tip that someone was administering vaccinations irregularly in the Lübeck airport, owned by Stöcker.

A group of agents traveled there, in time to find 150 people in the waiting room and 80 in the terminal, ready to receive their dose of the homemade vaccine against the coronavirus. The police prevented the immunization from continuing; but, as they count from IFLScience, 50 people had already been vaccinated.

Currently four people are being investigated for this illegal COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Stöcker has insisted at all times that there is no time for clinical trials and that his vaccine, being similar to others that are already being given, did not need them. Well that’s his opinion (but he’s not right).