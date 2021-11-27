An arrangement of an iconic song by Kirby super star has been nominated for an award Grammy. It’s not often that video game music gets Grammy nominations, but when it does, it’s often seen as a win for the genre.

There are many songs by Kirby that are part of the Nintendo library. The best known melody is Green Greens, which is present in almost all of Kirby’s adventures. Meta Knight’s Revenge is another iconic Kirby Super Star theme, taking place when Kirby infiltrates the Halberd in the Revenge of Meta Knight game mode. In this game, one of several modes available in Kirby Super Star, Kirby faces off against Meta Knight in an attempt to stop his quest to take over Dream Land. Meta Knight’s Revenge is already a classic theme, and it even had an arrangement in Super Smash Bros. Brawl when Meta Knight debuted on the series.

Now, a report claims that a version of Meta Knight’s revenge performed by The 8-Bit Big Band with Button Masher is included in the category of “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella” for the Grammys 2022. The tune is arranged by Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, and is nominated alongside other versions such as Braveheart’s For The Love of a Princess. The melody itself captures the same intensity as the original song, while giving it a catchy new twist with an impressive big band arrangement, resulting in a very solid version of an already charming song.

The next installment in the series Kirby, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting. It was first leaked prior to the September 2021 direct before it was fully revealed during that event. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be the first 3D game in the series. Characters like King Dedede and Meta Knight were not shown in the game’s debut trailer, which focused more on the mysterious new setting. The premise of the game’s story is still not fully understood, but the apparent absence of so many iconic characters could be a notable departure from what fans know.

It is likely that Kirby and the Forgotten Land features melodies of the same quality level as previous Kirby games. What is unknown is whether iconic locations like Green Greens will appear in the game, as it appears to be a whole new world. It is also unknown if enemies like Wispy Woods will return to the game. But Kirby games have long been known for having high-quality music, so there are high hopes for the new title’s soundtrack. Even if he doesn’t take home the award, the fact that this Kirby tune is nominated is something to celebrate.