This Supreme Court ruling explains how Apple, despite being a monopoly, does not represent a violation of antitrust laws.

Apple’s App Store has been involved in numerous scandals concerning the monopoly that, according to the plaintiffs, the company exercises in various areas. A few months ago we could see how Apple was victorious in the verdict of the trial against Epic Games, who asked a short time later to return Fortnite to the App Store to be rejected by a rather cautious Apple. Now the story is similar, albeit on a rather smaller scale, and It is about the developers of a Coronavirus app who are suing Apple for alleged monopoly.

The demand was started by the developers of the Coronavirus Reporter app, who saw their application removed from the App Store due to Apple’s rules in which it is explained in detail that the only COVID-19-related applications allowed in the App Store are those created by official and governmental health bodies.

Unfortunately for the plaintiffs, The Supreme Court has rejected the lawsuit alleging that Apple maintains a monopoly on the App Store. In a 34-page sentence, Judge Edward Chen describes that part of the blame for the dismissal of the lawsuit rests with the plaintiffs themselves, who would have done a rather poor job in assembling their case.

The developers alleged that Apple used its monopoly power to exclude Coronavirus Reporter from the App Store for the benefit of its own “institutional partners.” Apple rejected the software under a policy that prohibits Covid-related apps unless submitted by a recognized healthcare entity, such as a government agency or medical institution. The developers claimed that Apple used similar policies to exclude or suppress the ratings of other applications for anti-competitive reasons, “Courthouse News said in a report.

Despite this, the judge assures that Apple does maintain a monopoly position, but that even then this does not necessarily mean an antitrust violation. As he explains in the 34 pages, “Most of the markets identified are ‘single-brand markets’ in which Apple is ‘inherently and necessarily’ the sole participant“.

