An Intellectual Property court in Portugal has ordered the messaging application Telegram that blocks access to more than a dozen channels related to the download of copyrighted content and that in total they have “millions of members”. The court acknowledges that the action may not be a great solution, but concludes that it is better than taking no action at all.

Telegram, which is one of the most used messaging applications, allows you to create channels Through which messages can be broadcast to an unlimited audience. Telegram and intellectual property issues were pointed out by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) recently. The Hollywood group claimed that copyright infringement is one of Telegram’s growth engines and urged the United States Trade Representative to include the service in its “annual list of notorious piracy markets” that it releases each year. in january.

“One of its growth engines is the presence of content protected by copyright on the platform and its features that support unauthorized file sharing, protect the anonymity of file uploads and make consumption easy and convenient by supercharging the circulation of infringing content, whether deliberately or accidentally, “in the words of the MPA.

The film industry group has acknowledged that Telegram has made some improvements in the area of ​​regulatory compliance, but considers that it “lacks a streamlined withdrawal process” of this copyrighted content circulating on the platform.

For now, the Lisbon Intellectual Property Court (Portugal) has agreed with the plaintiffs. The case was brought by Visapress, which is acting on behalf of several newspaper and magazine publishers, and the film industry association GEDIPE.

The groups complained about 17 channels that are publicly available through Telegram. Together, these channels reportedly have more than 10 million members who have access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, newspapers, and magazines.

The complaint in Portugal notes that Telegram allows users to store large files, which makes sharing copyrighted content relatively easy. This has resulted in widespread copyright infringement of a wide variety of content, such as Disney’s “Mulan” and Netflix’s “Elona Holmes”, as well as local print publications.

Since some channels have more than a million users, who come from all over the world, this type of exchange activity cannot be classified as personal use. The holders of the rights, therefore, argue that Telegram should block channels.

A flimsy lock





After reviewing all the arguments, the Lisbon court decided to grant the blocking order. The court acknowledges that freedom of expression on the internet is important, but considers that this precautionary measure is adequate and proportionate.

The sentence states that “While the requested lock may not be entirely effective, it is a suitable means and provided to, at least, try to guarantee respect for intellectual property rights, which entails the dissuasion of sharing and disposing of said content “.

The court order was issued without there being an opportunity for Telegram to state its position. The Lisbon court explained that he was unable to contact the company through its address in Dubai, despite the help of the local embassy. However, Telegram may appeal the court order if it so wishes. It is unclear if Telegram has already taken action. The channels in question are only identified by their names, which are easy to change. This makes circumventing the blocking order less difficult.

The most popular channel, “Netflix HD Movies Series,” reportedly had about four million members. Torrent Freak has searched for this name today on the messaging platform that has directed them to a channel with a new name but with the same number of members.