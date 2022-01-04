A talented cosplayer has recreated Samus Aran’s iconic armor from the Metroid series, including its green LED lights. The Power Suit, made by Chozo, is one of the most recognizable armor in video games and has undergone numerous improvements and iterations throughout Nintendo’s long-running Metroid series. Samus has several power-ups for his armor to aid him in his many missions, such as the Varia suit, which reduces damage, and the Gravity suit, which allows gravity to pass through.

Given her place in video game history, it’s no wonder Metroid’s Samus is a popular source for fanart and cosplay. Over the years, devoted gamers have recreated both his signature Power Suit and the Zero Suit underneath in the form of drawings and costumes, especially in the months leading up to Samus’ return in this year’s Metroid Dread. Even famous Mega Man Zero illustrator Toru Nakayama joined in the fun with his own depiction of Samus donning his technologically advanced armor before his latest mission on the dangerous Planet ZDR.

Now reddit user and cosplayer spacebabecosplay recently shared a picture of her stunning Samus Aran cosplay. He claims he got the base pattern for this rendition of the Power Suit from a costume company called Willow Creative in Esty, but that they added a few touches of their own, such as green LED lights to simulate the way Samus’s armor glows with energy in games. by Metroid. In addition to Samus, spacebabecosplay has shared a ton of awesome cosplay costumes and artwork on their social media, including an equally solid rendition of Hornet from Hollow Knight.

As mentioned above, Samus recently donned his Power Suit in Metroid Dread, the first original side-scrolling Metroid title since the 2002 Metroid Fusion for the Game Boy Advance. Metroid Dread has received rave reviews for its challenging boss fights and return to the classic Metroid gameplay of yesteryear, and has even won the title of best action / adventure game at the 2021 Game Awards. The series producer Metroid’s Yoshio Sakamoto has stated that he intends to continue Samus’ story beyond the events of Metroid Dread, and fans have noted that the new game lays many promising foundations for future Metroid titles.

Samus’s Metroid armor is one of the most iconic costumes in video games, and the spacebabecosplay cosplay does a phenomenal job of bringing the Power Suit to life. The LED elevators capture the energy flowing through Samus’s suit as he harnesses its incredible power during his missions to save the universe, and the metallic texturing is perfect. Ultimately, spacebabecosplay is ready for the next attack by a space pirate or a dark abandoned space station.