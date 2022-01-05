On this occasion, a rather original cosplay caught our attention, which we believe fans of Pokemon you might like it.

It is an interesting concept, based on a popular Pokemon of water shown by a cosplayer girl from Nashville.

The American cosplayer known in Instagram What Tsundragon, to whom we could notice that he already has a good time in the world of cosplays, he showed us a very original version in his own way of the well-known Pokémon, Lapras.

The girl only wore a light blue crossover top, a glittery gold skirt, as well as beautiful blue hair, which clearly includes the familiar horn on her forehead. Pokemon and a hairstyle alluding to the peculiar ears of Lapras.

I add to her look a beautiful necklace made mainly of sea shells, which she complemented with some incredible shoulder pads also made of sea shells, a not so heavy makeup, but highlighting a striking look with blue eyes.

He completes his ingenious outfit with details on his arms in the upper part, simulating golden strips, as well as two protectors on his forearm also in gold tone that make a perfect match with each other.

Bliss cosplayer He showed just a couple of photos with this clever outfit, and he did it in collaboration with a well-known cosplay photographer, in two different locations, one on what appears to be a riverbank and the other in front of what could be a monument. same that helped to highlight the details of his work.

Said photographer, known on Instagram as cerberus_photos, who on his account, has many other interesting photo shoots that might catch your eye.

This is just a sample that creativity plays a very important role in the world of cosplay., which is necessary to create characters inspired by practically anything, of course, if you let your imagination fly.