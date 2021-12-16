The cosplayer community never ceases to amaze us and it is that many artists and models from all over the world set out to perform unique characterizations of our favorite characters from series, movies and video games. Interestingly, there are times when these characters make the leap from the screen to real life.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that many models are taking advantage of the popularity it has, Arcane, the popular animated series from Netflix and Riot Games, which has already become one of the great shows of the moment on the Streaming platform, a very well deserved merit.

Best of all, Arcane has made many fans passionate about the works of Riot Games. The cosplay community also reacted to this success, as we can see in an amazing cosplay dedicated to the female character of Jinx.

As if that were not enough, this cosplay was made by the beautiful cosplayer model ANGIE, also known as roga_na_noge, on her official Instagram account, where she published several photos of her cosplay of the protagonist of Arcane, and the quality is very high.

Not only is her version of Jinx great, with all the details in place, but the backgrounds have also been perfectly cared for, to keep the same mood as the Netflix TV series. This cosplay makes us breathe the atmosphere of Arcane.

If you are a fan of Arcane as much as we are, you will surely love this cosplay of the beloved character, and waiting for a second season to calm us down a bit to see how it is that, these cosplays allow us to see how our favorite characters would look in life real.