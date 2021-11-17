In the last hours Microsoft has issued an event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Xbox that has left us with a few most interesting announcements. Among them has been revealed the addition of a new batch of video games that will make use of the FPS Boost function, with which your performance will be increased.

Exactly what you get is double the amount of fps the image moves at in all of them, something that we can perfectly verify in the new comparative video that the channel ElAnalistaDeBits leaves us. Thus we can appreciate how all the titles that appear in the video in question have gone from moving at 30 fps to 60 fps, so that alone is worth giving them a try again.

There are many games in which we can observe the change that has taken place. Among them are Sonic Generations, the first Assassin’s Creed, the Gears of War trilogy along with Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, the second and third installments of Dead Space, and many more. Nevertheless, the resolution has not been affected almost in any case.

The only one in which the latter has been applied has been in Gears of War 3, which when playing on Xbox Series X the resolution drops from 2160p to 1440p, the same as in Xbox Series S. In addition, both in this and in Fable Anniversary there are moments in which the games suffer bugs when having the FPS Boost activated. That is why it is deactivated by default so that whoever wants it can activate it.

Even so, it will not be mandatory to have an Xbox Series X / S to take advantage of FPS Boost. More than anything because from today thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming this function can be activated in a total of 33 titles, which is a great way to revive old glories.