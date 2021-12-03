HarmonyOS has been around for a long time. Huawei announced it shortly after the United States blocked the Chinese company’s operations with its companies, and then it became the company’s alternative to the proprietary part of Android that they could not access. It was a way of take Android AOSP and make it evolve without access to Google services, thus regaining part of the control over it.

But since then, HarmonyOS has only left China timidly and without updates, despite the promise of doing so more emphatically and jumping to a greater variety of the brand’s circulating devices. But now, the president of Huawei CB for Central and Eastern Europe has spoken of the departure of HarmonyOS from China. Derek Yu tells that Huawei intends to bring HarmonyOS to Europe starting in 2022.

HarmonyOS in Europe in 2022

Photography by Adrian Pogîngeanu for Adevarul

The news has started from a talk by Derek Yu before the media on the occasion of the launch of the Huawei Nova 9. The phone sets foot on the market wearing Android 11 after EMUI 12, as if nothing had changed for the brand in all this time, although in China the transition has taken place. The Huawei Nova 9 launches at your home with HarmonyOS 2.0 and It looks like the system will launch internationally starting next year.

“In June of this year we announced HarmonyOS 2.0, first of all in China, and we already have more than 100 million users who are satisfied with the experience that the operating system offers. When users switch from Android to HarmonyOS, the level of satisfaction increases by 10%. For users in Europe, we will introduce HarmonyOS next year (2022). ” – Derek Yu for Adevarun

Although Derek Yu does not get wet when it comes to the exact date of the arrival of the system in Europe, it already seems a fact that Huawei’s operating system already has plans for its expansion throughout the old continent. And unless Huawei’s own matrix denies it, We will see it circulating in Europe sometime in 2022. We will see what territories.

From Xataka we have contacted Huawei to know first-hand the scope of this news and to confirm it officially. We are waiting to receive a response from the brand confirming, as far as possible, which devices will be the ones to receive the update to HarmonyOS 2.0 or higher.

Via | Adevarun (Romanian)