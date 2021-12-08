This is a true collector’s item: just 12 units of the Corvette Stingray C8.R Championship Edition, from Chevrolet, will be sold in Mexico.

The edition Stingray C8.R Championship, commemorates the participation of the new generation of the supercar in the Championship IMSA SuperSports Car And he does it with an even more outgoing look.

To the exterior, in yellow and gray details, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, glossy black wheels, yellow calipers and glossy carbon-tone mirrors, while the interior features sport seats and a numbered plaque that proves this car is a museum machine.

On a mechanical level, this version has the characteristics of the variants Z51, so your engine V8 from 6.2 liters, located behind the passengers, is able to deliver 495 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque.

With this power, the Corvette is capable of reaching up to 312 kilometres by hour.

The 12 Stingray C8.R Championship are already in Mexico, where they will have a value of 2,912,900 pesos.