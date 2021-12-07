To learn more about the Decentraland metaverse, the BitcoinNews writer, Naomi immersed herself in this digital reality and recounted her experience.

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change of his company Facebook to Meta, and the creation of a new space for people and the internet to interact more realistically, the race for the metaverse has started, with several companies focusing on the development of its own metaversal space.

The metaverse is an idea created by Neal Stephenson in his book Snow Crash, and that, to this day, is already part of the new reality for millions of people, at least in the computer field.

In this way, other companies in addition to Meta have opted to create this fusion of realities that could change the future of humanity. Among them we can count Microsoft, Epic Games, SM Entertainment, Nvidia, Sony Music, Unity and even Niantic, a developer of video games such as Pokémon Go.

The crypto world has not been oblivious to this new step of the internet, so some firms in the crypto market have also decided to take their first steps in the new digital environment. But what will that first entry to the metaverse be like?

To resolve that question BitcoinNews I send one of its writers to live the experience of navigating the metaverse of Decentraland.

According to the crypto news site, her envoy Neomi, was commissioned to dive into Decentraland, a decentralized 3D Virtual Reality platform, which is made up of 90,601 (digital) parcels of land.

Once Neomi entered Decentraland, she wanted to focus on keeping a low profile in order to investigate further without drawing too much attention. For this he decided that his avatar was a bald guy in a typical black suit and a pair of black sunglasses. The development of his digital version went so well that within minutes of starting he found himself on his way with 10 other players who looked exactly the same.

Sky-high prices

One of the first things the crypto reporter found is that, in effect, many things in the metaverse have a high cost, even the hats, which is why surely her brothers in black suits like her went without one, due to its high price.

On a personal mission to look a little less similar to the other costume players, the reporter decided to go in search of some assets that would allow her to improve the appearance of her avatar.

On his journey he found an area where many people were mining meteorites looking for gems inside. In the first instance, the activity to be carried out was not entirely understandable, since the other users were simply immobile, giving the appearance that they had some kind of latency problem or had simply been left without an internet connection.

However, a few minutes after observing, the reporter realized that they were mining assets. Some even rose from the ground while climbing their respective meteorites, which is worth noting, the other users are unable to see.

This allows each player to have their own meteorite to work on, to be able to exploit the resources without any problem, since otherwise, this area would become a genuine battlefield with players hitting each other, just to compete for the means.

According to the reporter, the main difference between the blockchain-based metaverse and an online RPG is without question ownership. The metaverse does not belong to a company like a game on platforms such as Xbox or PlayStation would be, but it is part of a decentralized network of players.

This means that the developers do not have the definitive rights to what their game contains, which means that everything that the user manages to obtain, actually belongs to them through the immutability of blockchain, it is without a doubt a change of interesting pace in a game.

This causes gamers to focus more than a traditional title on leveling up. This, in addition, shows that the metaverse It is not a utopia, since everything a user can get is earned through effort.

Another point in favor of the metaverse is that, like an open world video game, this environment allows players to navigate a series of places of interest, for different tastes and in which, of course, they will find various challenges in the style of the Tomb Raider tombs, which you can take or not, but if you do, you will be rewarded with an NFT.

Undoubtedly, the metaverse is becoming a virtual space that many people like, in which, unlike a traditional video game, you can make real money that you can use, exchange or sell with whoever you want.

