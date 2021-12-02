A leaked FBI document shows how easy or difficult it is to get information from major messaging apps.

A new FBI document details the legal access to certain messaging applications that are used in most countries and their ability to extract information from them. Among the applications that appear in the document we have iMessage, WhatsApp and Telegram, among many others.

The document, which appears to have been obtained by a group called Property of the People, details the FBI’s ability to “legally access the content and metadata of a secure messaging application”. In other words, if the FBI asks a judge for access to these apps and the judge approves it, this is their ability to access the information.

The FBI cannot access these apps even with a court order

It must be taken into account that, in many of these cases, companies may be forced to share data with authorities in case they request it. However, there are apps that cannot directly provide the information.

This is the ability to access the different messaging applications:

iMessage : limited capacity.

: limited capacity. WhatsApp : limited capacity.

: limited capacity. Telegram : Unable to access content.

: Unable to access content. Signal : Unable to access content.

: Unable to access content. Wechat: Unable to access content.

It has long been known that Apple to provide law enforcement access to suspect’s iMessages, if they are backed up in iCloud. Another thing is that this data can be displayed without the suspect’s user password. The FBI has had tough legal battles with Apple to get the company to provide information, or even create a back door.

Apple does not want its users’ information to be accessed, it has even sued the NSO group, which is in charge of collect user information using illegal methods. Nevertheless, will always collaborate with the authorities providing the required information that you can access.

