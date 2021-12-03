Undoubtedly, the reforms should serve to transform spaces, making them more comfortable and adapted to the needs of their owners. This is the case of the radical change that a day area of ​​this house located in Sabadell has undergone, redesigned by Laura Martínez Interiorismo.

The owner wanted to completely renovate this area of ​​the apartment; a area that was built in a traditional way, With the classic partitions dividing each of the spaces to achieve this radical change, the interior designer proposed to achieve a diaphanous, functional area with the greatest possible sense of spaciousness.





To put this idea into practice, the Laura Martínez Interiorismo team opted for a space without visual limitations, creating a single open space in which the living room and kitchen are integrated. In this space, in addition to visual amplitude, luminosity is key.

The kitchen has been joined by the laundry room, thus unifying concepts while ensuring that this area is fully integrated and hidden.

The protagonists of the reform: white and oak wood





To enhance natural light and create a warm and comfortable atmosphere, Laura Martínez and her team have given priority to white tones and natural oak wood accessories.

The soil in this area is natural oak wood parquet, except in the kitchen area where, due to its greater resistance and functionality, a porcelain floor has been used in brown and gray tones.





The kitchen furniture, in pristine white, it has been made entirely to measure, highlighting the absence of handles. Next to the island, a partial wall in glass and aluminum has been placed at half height, this serves to differentiate the kitchen area from the living-dining room area.

For the rest of the decorative elements, a palette of neutral tones has been implemented, with some brushstrokes of blue and also with the incorporation of the lively freshness of natural plants, which help to create a cozy and familiar atmosphere.

The project in three tips





A glass door. To maximize natural light, an aluminum and glass partition has been installed that separates the rooms from the day area and the hall of the house. A functional element that allows you to take advantage of the luminosity and increase the feeling of spaciousness. A kitchen island in white, with porcelain inspired by the famous Calacatta Gold as the main protagonist, it is the ideal transition between the kitchen and the dining area. On the side facing the kitchen, on the island we can find large drawers to store the kitchenware or food. On the side facing the dining room, there are white cabinets and an illuminated niche in the upper part covered in oak wood following the atmosphere of the decoration of the living room and dining room. A symmetrical room. On the front wall of the living room there is a symmetrical bookcase made to measure with oak wood shelves, right in the center is the television. Side and side we find two facing twin sofas, in a soft gray fabric. Behind one of them there is a large window, behind the other, a large framed mirror that emulates one more window, thus multiplying the brightness of the room.





More information | Laura Martínez Interior Design.

Photographs: Bonet Photography

