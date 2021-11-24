We are going to Barcelona to meet a comprehensive reform and interior design project signed by Pia Capdevila’s studio. A project that had three clear objectives: optimizing spaces, gaining functionality and visually expanding the day area.

To enhance the natural light throughout the house, its location at three winds was used. To be able to expand the day area part of the balcony was integrated into the living room managing to generate a more square space, integrating the kitchen to the dining room through a semi-open space.





During the reform the office space was also rethought, and the courtesy toilet located at the entrance of the house. In the case of the night area, one of the four bedrooms was eliminated to expand to the suite and place a dressing room there.

To dress the floor of the house, it was chosen in a natural oak but with a slightly heavier tint than normal to be able to combine some darker finish furniture that the property wanted to keep in the home.

Get inspired by the distribution of the house





The receiver It is one of the main pieces of the house, since in addition to being a wide square stone of 12m2, it distributes access to the three areas of the house: the office and the courtesy toilet, the day area, and the evening.

In the case of the dispatch, a cul-de-sac space that

Pia Capdevila took the opportunity to install a very narrow and decorative bookcase that invites you to visit the office area. The office has been designed with operational and functional furniture and distribution.

It includes a folding bed so that, if necessary, it can be used as a guest room.

The courtesy toilet It was reorganized to include a small shower so that if at some point the office becomes an extra bedroom of the house it will have a full bathroom. And to communicate the hall with the day area, a sliding door almost hidden.

The day zone





The day area houses a unique space that houses a living-dining room with a semi-open kitchen separated from the rest by an enclosure in the shape of a

screen with a system of sliding doors made of white lacquered MDF with a horizontal panel design that gives it a more modern look.





This enclosure with sliding doors gives access to an office that leads to the kitchen work area. Before the renovation, the kitchen occupied a single wall shelf, but Pia Capdevila has turned it into a much more functional space of moderate dimensions, giving it two shelves in an almost u-shape. The kitchen furniture has been chosen in a light stone color to highlight the white of the countertop and the screen that separates the kitchen from the living room.





In addition, the distribution was designed in this way to also include a comfortable office with a bench that also serves as a support area when more work surface is needed. On the wall of the office we have placed the columns of refrigerator, freezer, oven, microwave and wine cellar.









In the dining room, after the reform, a large balcony window was created in the

South area of ​​the space through which a lot of natural light enters. Pia Capdevila took the opportunity to locate the dining room, in front of the kitchen. And in front of the dining room, we find the living room. A space that after the reform, can accommodate two sofas and more storage capacity with new furniture (previously only one sofa could fit).

The night zone





With the reform, Pia Capdevila proposed the elimination of one of the four bedrooms that the house had, to annex it to the suite and thus be able to include a complete dressing room without doors in oak stained the same color as the floor and lacquer of the same color as the walls.





The suite bathroom includes a large shower tray, a double countertop and the toilet and very neutral materials have been used in line with the project line. The wall was covered with a gray cement-based piece combined with the wood of the floor and the furniture, in the same tone as the rest of the house.





The two children’s rooms are very similar in stockings and similar distribution. They were designed symmetrically with custom white furniture. The wainscoting was painted in different colors and the distribution was chosen opposite in the case of the girl and in line in the case of the boy.





