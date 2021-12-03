As has been a tradition for a few years, in the weeks leading up to Christmas we let our traditional weekly challenges rest to give way to our fitness advent calendar (This year dedicated to Yoga; if you want to know more, you can see all the information in this link).

But, both for those who do not finish animating with Yoga and for those who want to combine both options, we have for you a special advent training so you can train at home, now that the cold is pressing.

Christmas and the Advent season are difficult dates to reconcile work, training, and social and family life, so we begin today with this circuit training at home that will not take you long, so that you do not stop moving either on these dates.

Circuit training at home: in shape during advent





The idea of ​​this Advent training is to challenge ourselves a little more each day. That is why our proposal will be start Monday by doing a single lap to this circuit. On Tuesday we will add two complete laps (with a short break between them), on Wednesday three … and so on until we reach seven full laps on sunday. Do you dare to try?

Before we get down to work, it is important that we carry out a small warm-up so as not to start training totally cold. A few minutes of joint mobility of the ankles, knees, hips and shoulders, followed by jogging in place or a series of Jumping Jacks will be enough for our pulsations to start to rise and for us to begin to warm up.

Once this is done, we go with the exercises of our circuit:

Air squats

That is, squats without added weight. Open your legs to the width of your hips, point the balls of your feet forward with your knees in the same direction and make the gesture of sitting down until you arriveat least until your knees are bent to 90 degrees.

If you have good ankle dorsiflexion and hip mobility, you can lower more (remember that heels should be kept flat to the ground, and you have to squeeze them hard to get up to the starting position).

Makes 20 reps controlling that your back remains upright. If you are a newbie, you can change those 20 repetitions for holding 20 seconds in an isometric squat position with your back against the wall.

Planks or planks touching the shoulder

Lie on the floor, face down, and place your hands just below your shoulders, also leaning on the balls of your feet, in plank position. From that position raise your right hand and bring it to touch your left shoulder, put it back on the ground, raise your left hand and bring it to touch your right shoulder.

Makes 10 reps with each hand (20 total), taking care that your hips stay in line and do not wobble too much to the sides, and rest. If it is easier for you, you can perform the exercise resting on your knees.

Lunges back with front kick

A combined exercise for work legs and glutes anywhere and in a fun way. Stand with your legs hip-width apart and step back so that your knees are at a 90-degree angle each.

Pick up momentum with the leg you leave behind and, when you get up, perform a front kick with that same leg. Make sure your back does not arch back when launching the kick: activate your core well, where the movement has to start from.

Makes 10 reps with each leg (20 total) and rests. If your balance is off, you can position yourself near a wall or chair to hold on and feel more secure.

Climbers or mountain climbers

An ideal exercise to work the muscles of our core or middle area, at the same time as we include a cardio component. Lie on your stomach in a plank position, with your hands resting on the floor directly below your shoulders, and resting on the balls of your feet.

From that position, alternately bring your knees to your chest in a fluid motion, as if you were running, concentrating on your hips not going too high towards your chest.

Repeat this movement by 30 reps (15 with each leg) and then rest. If you are a newbie, you can do the movement slowly, first bringing one knee to the chest, returning to its place, and then switching to the other.

To finish this circuit, you can perform some light dynamic stretches that will also serve as back to the calm.

