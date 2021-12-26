About a hundred positive cases within the squads and technical bodies of elite clubs were registered last week, while the United Kingdom suffers a record number of COVID-19 infections (122 thousand cases in 24 hours ).

In total thirteen games have been postponed in recent weeks, three of them corresponding to the match day of the Boxing Day (19th date): Liverpool-Leeds, Wolverhampton-Watford and Burnley-Everton.

Indigestible calendar

How to place late games in an already dense schedule, with games every day until January 3 with the exception of December 31?

On Thursday different conversations took place by videoconference between the Premier League, the coaches of the clubs and the players.

But given how much at stake both sportingly and economically around the ‘Boxing Day‘no temporary suspension of the championship was decided. No more than a return to closed doors or limited capacity as is the case in Wales or Scotland.

“There is a wall in front, one can speak or ask what you want, but all the decisions were already made“lamented Tottenham coach Antonio Conte, whose team, particularly affected by the covid, has three games behind.

Together with their Liverpool counterpart Jürgen Klopp, they both advocated the reduction to one match of the Chelsea-Tottenham and Arsenal-Liverpool League Cup semi-finals scheduled for early January, as had been the case last year. because of the pandemic.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick even called for a suspension outright from the competition. His team, sixth in the Premier, has suffered several postponements and has not played since December 11.

Now a succession of matches awaits him without a continuity solution, starting with his visit to Newcastle on Monday, penultimate in the table.