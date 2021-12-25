Bristol, England resident Barnaby Swinburn had ordered two Christmas gifts, a Mensa test to check his IQ, and a portfolio of cryptocurrencies. According to BristolLive, Swinburn scored the highest possible score of 162 on the test, beating Einstien’s IQ of 160. As a result, the schoolboy became a member of the High IQ society, which welcomes 2% of people. with the highest Mensa score.

Swinburn’s mother, Ghislaine, has spoken about cryptocurrencies:

“He has been watching the markets. He will receive an envelope with money for Christmas that he will convert into cryptocurrencies.”

In tune with his interest in cryptocurrencies, Swinburn wants to grow up to become a programmer. “He’s already looking at college courses and wants to go to Oxford,” added Ghislaine.

A Brazilian father gave his newborn daughter 1 Bitcoin (BTC) back in 2017, when it was priced at approximately $ 915.80. Four years later, the girl witnessed a return of more than 6,500% when BTC surpassed $ 60,000 on October 17.

The father, João Canhada, who is also the founder of a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, Foxbit, later realized that 2017 was the last chance to buy Bitcoin below $ 1,000:

“As soon as my daughter was born, in 2017, I bought 1 Bitcoin for her, not just as a gift, but as a way to invest in this new economy. At that time, BTC cost 5,000 Brazilian reais.”

The wish to own crypto this Christmas came true for a 12-year-old schoolboy with an IQ higher than Albert Einstein.