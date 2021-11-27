The video game industry presents us each year with a large number of surprises for the entire gaming community, in which some of the largest companies, such as Ubisoft, with immense sagas such as Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry, which report a number of benefits that we cannot imagine.

Something that has surprised us is that it is also a company that has shown to take a “leap of faith” with some bets far from the usual, such as the brilliant Valiant Hearts or today’s title title, Child of Light.

Best of all, it has been revealed that the Child of Light sequel could be released in early 2022. The information regarding the possible announcement of the sequel comes to us thanks to a tweet published by the director of the original title, Patrick Plourde.

Through his personal Twitter account, where he warns all fans of the work starring little Aurora to be vigilant during the first bars of 2022, since the Child of Light art director, Thomas Rollus, has sent the final approval of the sequel to Ubisoft.

Child of Light sequel could be released in early 2022

Although it is not an official confirmation, we can hope to return to control Aurora and company in yet another adventure in that fairy-tale world that Ubisoft took us into in 2014. Without a doubt, it was a title that no one ever knew. I expected, but it was a more than deserved success.