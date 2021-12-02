The former Garibaldi met the “narco with the smile” in the first decade of the 2000s Photos: Instagram @ sergiomayerb // AP // Instagram @ charlylopezgar

In the journalist’s most recent book Anabel Hernandez, Emma and the other narco ladies, the friendly relationship they had is detailed various bosses and leaders of organized crime in Latin America with personalities from the world of fame, especially female. Among the pages of the book derived from the investigations of the renowned journalist, famous names are mentioned as Galilea Montijo, Alicia Machado and Silvia Irabién, The Chiva, of whom he assures had close ties to shadowy characters such as Arturo Beltrán Leyva and El Chapo Guzman.

The text also mentions a handful of male characters who have built a close bond with drug agents. Such is the case of Sergio Mayer, who is related to the Mexican-American capo Édgar Valdez Villarreal The barbie. Anabel mentions in her publication that the former federal deputy of Morenista extraction and his wife Issabela Camil forged a friendship with the bloody leader of the mafia who today faces a sentence of almost five decades in prison.

Regarding the former Garibaldi, the book also mentions the closeness of The barbie with Charly López, a great friend of Mayer, his partner in the 1990s pop band and nightlife entrepreneur. Part of the relationship of The barbie with Charly it would have derived from the nightclubs that the singer of The little window, like “El Congo” and the famous “Bar-Bar” in Mexico City, it even points out that the drug trafficker invested part of his profits in one of Charly’s nightclubs, the “New York”.

Mayer and his wife Issabela Camil apparently forged a close relationship with “La Barbie” and his wife (Photo: Instagram @sergiomayerb)

Now, faced with the wave of speculation, it was the singer who clarified the situation and admitted to having met the capo from Laredo, Texas. It was during his stay in the forum of First hand, where he serves as a guest host, which Ingrid Coronado’s ex-husband told how the relationship with Valdez Villarreal arose.

“We had to work many times. You don’t know who you’re working for, because you don’t ask for credentials, but it was my turn. I’m going to clarify the book, I think it’s time. I did know The barbieI met him in different places, in restaurants, because at that time I was at the blowout, so I went to a club in Polanco, to Insurgentes, to everything. I met him, he was a really charming man, I never saw him armed, I never saw him taken, I never saw him take drugs”, Emphasized the also former member of Only for women.

“I ran into him in restaurants, in many I could have sat with him because I was alone or he was accompanied, but I really did not know who he was and it is not a crime, they accuse me of illicit impoverishment”

Charly López denied having known who “La Barbie” was when he met him (Photo: Instagram @charlylopezgar)

Charly stressed that he always had a cordial and kind treatment with the boss, who he assured did not know his identity and thought he was a businessman: “He came to my place “The congo“, he came to go several times, I attended him as a client, many times he could sit at my table, or there were already several friends, they no longer fit, but he went with his wife or a friend. It was a guy who treated me, he was very affectionate, very respectful, he told me ‘How is my Charly’, I knew he was an entrepreneur because he told me he was an entrepreneur, I never have to question, nor do I ever have to question himWhat is, is that I will never deny that I did know him, denying him makes me look like a fool, from my very personal point of view, I don’t want them to take it the wrong way, “he added.

The businessman described Valdez Villarreal as “a charming man” (Photo: Instagram @charlylopezgar)

Regarding the supposed investment of The barbie In a club owned by the also dancer, the Garibaldi member denied as follows: “Important note, the” New York “, who said that I was the owner, because I know all the antreros, Ricardo, who was the true owner of the” New York ”, I went once in my life to that place. I did own “El Congo”, I opened it in 2001, the owner was me and those who helped me run the businesses were my brothers, in 2004 I opened “Womans”, for women and I know him around 2006 or 2007 “, added.

