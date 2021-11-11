When we talk about legendary figures in the video game industry, there is no question that Shigeru Miyamoto it is definitely one of them. The Japanese creative has had a long history with Nintendo, which dates back to the 1980s, when Miyamoto it was still not as well known as it is today. Well, someone had the fortune to meet the executive in those days and not only that, but they also gave him an autographed business card, which recently disappeared.

Tony LeCroix, a musician who is not very familiar with video games, met Miyamoto in the late 1980s. LeCroix I didn’t really know who it was Miyamoto, but when he said goodbye, the Japanese gave him his business card, which he signed and even drew a small Mario.

LeCroix described how he managed to reunite with Miyamoto:

“I was in the music business, and in 1989 I was working for a country band. We were playing a festival in Japan. The promoter owned a country bar called Good Time Charlies; his name was Charlie Nagatani. After the concert he invited us to his bar. Upon arrival, he introduced me to his friend who could only speak English half, but it was enough to communicate. We stand at the bar and talk about music. He was very interested in the string instruments that I took care of, such as guitars and mandolins. We just talked about music while sharing a few beers together. At the end of the night, when it was time to leave, he asked for my autograph; I jokingly told him I’d give him mine if he gave me his. When I took out my business card and signed it, he did the same. I noticed that after signing his name, he quickly drew a little character on it. I am not a gamer and had no idea who the little guy he drew was. Some time later I saw someone playing and I recognized the character: it was Super Mario! “

Following this discovery, LeCroix investigated and realized how important it was Miyamoto today, so he decided to dust off this old card and send it to an auction house to help him determine a good price for it. Unfortunately for LeCroix, said card “disappeared”, although it is most likely that it was stolen.

“I was curious to know the value of this card and I started trying to find an appraiser. I came across an ad at an auction house that specialized in games and got in touch with them and they convinced me to send them the card for an upcoming auction. They stated that this would be the featured article. I sent them the card and they called to tell me that the card was missing.

I really think it was stolen from me and it will probably show up again in the future. Honestly, I doubt I’ll ever get it back, but I’d really like to spread the word to the gaming community about the true history of this card, and how it came about and how it was taken from the original owner. “

As it well says LeCroix, the chances of recovering this card are practically nil and it is truly a disgrace that an object with such historical value has fallen into the hands of thieves. It sounds like an impossible thing, but hopefully they can find the whereabouts of this card.

Editor’s note: I can’t imagine the anger this musician must be feeling after learning about the disappearance of this card. I mean, I don’t know how much money we’re talking about, but an object like that must be worth a good sum, but I think its historical importance is what we should highlight here.

Via: Nintendo Life