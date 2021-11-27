A car, a city from above, a sunset …

We return, one more week, with that cool section in which you send us your captures through our Discord server and we hallucinate a long time with them. In this case, the theme that we launched last week was the cities, captures of those cities for which we love to lose ourselves in our favorite video games. And, as always, the result has been spectacular because you are the monda lironda.

Because let’s see, tell me that the screenshot that opens this article, the work of our reader ruben_berja and carried out in Need for speed, is not the most suggestive. He could be looking at her for a long time and imagining a thousand stories. Very, very cool.

As is that of Umo Heima, a veteran of this section, who told us the following: “Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian Night City. I’ve lost myself in those streets hundreds of times, and the ones that remain!”. Here you have it:

We will close our selection of today’s captures with another image of great beauty, made this time in Red Dead Redemption 2, which our reader has sent us redrumum:

And for this week: the best suit

We are going to try something different and, for this week, we want to propose that you send us screenshots of a character that you have in one of your favorite games wearing the best suit / skin. The coolest, most colorful, crazy, fardón… the one that you like the most. And to be able to be somewhere cool.

We remind you that must be video game captures made by you within the games, without spoilers and indicating the name of the game to which they belong. If you can also accompany them with your comment to give us some context about why you did it, how you did it or what you want to tell us about it, the better.

You can upload your best captures to our Discord server until next time Friday, December 3 at 12:00 if you want them to enter the candidates.

Thanks for participating!

