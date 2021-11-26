Thanks to The Retro Room Games, a game of Dune for Game Boy Advance, which was canceled almost two decades ago, will be returning to this console in the future. Frank Herbert’s Dune: Ornithoper Assault It was a title that began its development in 2001, but a year later it was canceled because Cyro Interactive, its publisher, you will start to have financial problems. Now it will come back to life, but with several changes.

To begin with, the game will change its name to Elland: The Crystal Wars, this because it no longer has the official license of Dune, in addition to that all references to this franchise will also be removed. Basically, it will no longer be a game of Dune and instead it will become a completely new IP.

Currently, The Retro Room Games He has already started his Kickstarter campaign, and has already surpassed his goal of the $ 7,563 dollars they needed to complete the game. At the time of writing, it has a total of $ 9,165 dollars collected, so the title will have a physical release in Game Boy Advance, with everything and a manual. In case even more money is raised, its authors promise a PC version, additional content, a documentary and more.

Elland: The Crystal Wars Kickstarter is now OPEN! 🔥

Support this canceled game getting the release it deserves! 🎮⚡️ Thank you for everything! It means the world to me! 😀 Check it out here: https://t.co/uEzORyIB6b pic.twitter.com/Gp8TnjmB6K – The Retro Room 🎮🕹🎬🎥 (@TheRetroRoomRoo) November 16, 2021

Elland: The Crystal Wars is a first person shooter game, which takes place on a desolate planet. The title will feature 20 missions in total, and players will have to complete a wide variety of goals such as destroying enemy bases, protecting other ships, and more.

Read: The IFT appoints Javier Juárez as president of the 5G Technical Committee And speaking of Game Boy Advance, a hacker recently discovered a method to make this console play games of PlayStation. Don’t you believe us? You can see it for yourself in the following link.

Editor’s note: No matter how old the consoles are, it is surprising that there are still developers out there with the intentions of not letting them die. We have already seen this type of case before, and although this time we are talking about something out of the ordinary, it is also worth highlighting the work of its author.

Via: ComicBook