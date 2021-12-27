A new glitch discovered in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition has made a player’s police bike completely indestructible and invincible to enemy melee attacks. The new issues related to the remastering of the GTA trilogy seem to increase every day on all platforms, as disgruntled fans have expressed their disappointment on social media to despise its numerous graphical glitches, bugs and lack of polish. Some have even called Rockstar’s remastered collection the worst title in their catalog to date. Despite Rockstar Games announcing that the Definitive Edition would be updated and improved over time, disgruntled players were quick to request refunds, ultimately leading to delays and rejected inquiries. The GTA Remastered Collection is now below 0.5 in Metacritic on multiple platforms, making it one of the worst game releases of 2021.

The long-awaited Definitive Edition officially launched last month on consoles and PC a month after its initial announcement in October. The remastered collection allows modern audiences to experience Rockstar classics from the PS2 era – Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – revamped with graphical enhancements, a variety of general enhancements, and a Modernized gameplay reflecting Grand Theft Auto V. However, the backlash started when pre-launch gameplay was leaked, leading to overwhelmingly negative first impressions from fans – many of whom criticized the remastered collection for appearing to be a revamped version of the previously maligned mobile ports.

On reddit, user ProneLegacy has posted a video of what appears to be a new Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition glitch that reveals that the title’s police motorcycles are indestructible and unaffected by body attacks. to body. During the short clip, the player can be seen waiting in a police vehicle while a Balla, a member of an opposing rival gang, attempts to harm them by repeatedly punching them. However, this is shown to be ineffective, as the player does not take any damage and continues to wait patiently while being attacked. Finally, the clip ends with the Balla dying after spending nearly 30 seconds trying to damage the player and their indestructible vehicle.

Likewise, fans have recently discovered another glitch in the San Andreas remaster’s motorcycle. The dark glitch is randomly found and ties any deceased NPCs to the rear of the tire of the motorcycle the player is controlling. It is considered to be one of the few recurring glitches from the original GTA trilogy to have returned to the new remastered collection, and it is unknown how many more are hidden in the game.

While an avalanche of glitches and glitches continues to plague players trying to enjoy the GTA trilogy remastering, the collection is no longer in a broken state as it was during its disastrous launch. Rockstar Games is starting to roll out updates to fix many of the issues and difficulties players are having, and sooner or later the title could go back to what it was supposed to be at launch.