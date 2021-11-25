Can’t open some programs on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC? A Microsoft Installer crash causes thousands of applications to crash.

When making changes to the applications and programs installed on a computer, Windows today uses Microsoft Installer. This little tool is capable of installing new software on any computer, in addition to processing possible updates, changes and modifications in programs or even managing their elimination.

Usually this process that integrates with Windows helps developers. However, the truth is that a new bug in Windows 10 and Windows 11 has made multitude of applications and programs stop working due to an error in the execution of Microsoft Installer, although Microsoft is already working to launch a solution to the problem.

Problems with the apps on your PC? A Microsoft Installer crash causes thousands of programs to stop working in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Just like report from Windows Central, it seems that recently the Microsoft team discovered a new issue affecting both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users who have installed the update KB5007215 on their computers.

Apparently, although Microsoft Installer does not give any problem when installing new applications or programs, or when uninstalling them, Fails to install new updates or modify already installed software. In this way, if you have wanted to update a program to the latest version or try to reinstall it in recent days, Now you may not be able to open it directly.

The Microsoft team continues to work and a solution to the failure will be available very soon, which will arrive through Windows Update. Meanwhile, everything indicates that, if you cannot open a certain program, the solution is to uninstall it manually and run the installer again, as a workaround while Microsoft Installer errors are being fixed.

