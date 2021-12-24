I don’t consider myself a particularly sentimental person, but when we talk about cinema, my voice doesn’t shake when I say that ‘The Matrix’ changed my life in a distant 1999. See that sci-fi cathedral signed by the Wachowski sisters At the age of twelve, not only did he consolidate my premature romance with the cinema, but he also made me direct my life and my career, perhaps unconsciously, towards where I am today; devoted body and soul to an art that is an essential part of my existence.

But 22 years ago, the cyberpunk odyssey of Neo, Trinity and company too radically changed big-budget action cinema in the midst of the transition to the 21st century. In addition to leaving behind a trail of aesthetic traces dominated by black clothes and sunglasses, he revolutionized audiovisual language with elements such as bullet time and the use of his groundbreaking visual effects, and showed that aesthetic entertainment charged with violence it could hide a great depth under its facade.

Now, in the midst of sentimental late-night sequels, pre-made formulas and fan service as a box-office lifesaver, ‘Matrix Resurrections’ hits theaters – and HBO Max simultaneously, luckily or unfortunately – to turn its own universe upside down. and, incidentally, to lift a few blisters. Because The fourth installment of the saga is, above its narrative and dramatic will, a brilliant and acid slap in the open hand to the model of contemporary blockbuster franchisee.

Freeing minds

After years of progressive disenchantment and unexpected – and very pleasant – surprises aside, my relationship with the blockbusters of the big studios is not exactly at its best. Bets on insurance to minimize risks after multi-million dollar investments are the order of the day, with creativity being relegated to a second – or third, or fourth – term in favor of precooked flavors; something that fueled my concern in the face of a ‘Matrix Resurrections’ that, fortunately, has been revealed as a red pill that invites us to leave the clonic industrial tangle that surrounds us for a couple of hours and a half.

Lana Wachowski had it very easy and, paradoxically, very complicated at the same time to continue the story that closed the reviled ‘Revolutions’ in 2003, closing the messianic arc of the chosen one with a reboot of the Matrix designed by the perfidious architect. But, instead of betting on the obvious, the director opted for apply a metalinguistic meaning to the aforementioned reset, raising the concept of reboot cinematic to a tremendously lucid new level.





In this way, ‘Resurrections’ articulates an intelligent discourse that beats without shame or mercy the drift not only from competition, but from the study itself that has made its gestation possible; charging against the nostalgia of balance on which not a few recent feature films have been built —without going any further, two have been released throughout this month— while, in turn, it launches a self-reflective look at the impact of the original trilogy in industry and popular culture.

Of course, the film does not hesitate to observe the past and project it on the screen through explicit references that are not limited to appealing to the longing of the parishioners. The winks and returns to widely known places and scenes, in addition to being sagacious, have a specific weight on the plot and the message it intends to convey; displaying tremendous inventiveness and staying away from simple nostalgic pornography by putting the “why” ahead of the “what” and the “how”.





It is very difficult to qualify ‘Matrix Resurrections’ with specific adjectives. There is no doubt that it is a damn work risky, free and at times unhinged that, despite having many of the hallmarks of the house brand, will probably displease those who expect a normative and continuity sequel.

Again we find those convoluted dialogues with many more layers than those that seem hidden under the irrepressible verbiage and with those spectacular and creative setpieces – tremendous the last sequence of action that leads to the climax – that, on this occasion, make up a narrative forced to step on the gas to condense its ambition into 148 minutes in which the nature and substance of the whole matter much more than the form and the execution — both commendable.





‘Matrix Resurrections’ is a small miracle in times of surprises shouted from the four winds before its time and instruction manuals for directors and screenwriters. It is a crazy, refreshing, strange and atypical exercise that many might label as nonsense or genius, good or bad. But since life is not governed by the binary, I will limit myself to highlighting its greatest virtue: a relevance that directly evokes the one that already had – and still has – the 1999 ‘Matrix’. Amazing.