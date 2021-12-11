The popularity of Italika motorcycles is such that an interesting conversation has been generated around them on social networks, which undoubtedly proves a very important element and is the success of responding in time to bad shopping experiences .

In this medium we have extensively documented how critical it is to have a good customer service and this action has to be understood from the communication that patents a brand with the consumer to the solution it offers in the event of registered eventualities with products or services.

A new Italika motorcycle thanks to a tweet

Ricardo Salinas received a tweet a few days ago where the packaging of a destroyed Italika motorcycle was exhibited, which was delivered as new to a consumer of the brand. The experience was immediately channeled by the businessman, used to communicating these complaints on his Twitter account, to the Grupo Salinas offices dedicated to it.

The bad experience has a new episode published and the brand announced on Twitter that it had already agreed to deliver the new motorcycle, so the consumer of this popular Mexican brand only needed one tweet to get a replacement for their terrible delivery experience. .

Solved my estimate @octacukisI hope you are happy and I offer my sincere apologies! https://t.co/5oblYrhmWL – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 10, 2021

Italika warned the affected person in a message that they already had the motorcycle ready, to replace the terrible delivery they made.

“The delivery will be made in accordance with the agreement with the owner and we will be on the lookout for any questions or additional comments”, he cites the simple message with which the brand has become an example of how it has innovated in the market and most importantly, the way in which the communication strategy designed as customer service has been implemented by itself.

In this exercise, a key element to take into account has to do with the dimension acquired by communicating as a brand to the consumer and from this perspective, understanding what is correct and what ends up being a bad strategy.

The above was learned by the clothing brand Vocamx, when it offered the greatest sacrifice after its CM attacked a consumer: to close down. The story we reported in May of this year portrayed the moment when the brand offered to close when a consumer displayed the messages sent by the CM after asking about the conditions for returns for an incorrect size.

Communication as a care strategy

Generating experiences in the market has become the maximum guideline to get customers and all kinds of trends have been unleashed in this regard, however, the most important is to communicate and how from this element increasingly valuable elements are determined before the consumer.

From this guideline, a tremendously important element has to do with the way brands are involved with the consumer.

