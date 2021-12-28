a book about the adventures of Oreo

Telling life and narrating it from original perspectives is one of the many ways to inspire ourselves to continue living our routines, appreciate each of the moments we go through and make sure that only one fact is possible: we cannot wait for the best to come, we have to make the present moment the best.

That said, it is very interesting to see the works that testify to the power of adventure and how a story becomes a powerful tool to appreciate what we live daily and not only that, to understand and learn from each of the moments we go through. .

A work without waste

Seeing life through new looks is the proposal of Oreo, the furry protagonist of a play in which we learn how a Bernese Mountain ends up going through a wave of adventures that become a unique experience to describe the potential that the Life and the episodes that make it up, from a divorce to the experience of being in an airport, each of these moments is measured in experiences that manage to scale the power of a brand and not only that, the way we appreciate it.

Know how to live in the moment

Appreciating each moment of our lives is one of the most important experiences that Fabiana Salgado explains to us with a work in which the protagonists surprise by the uniqueness with which they are described and the place they occupy in each of the episodes where their adventures are narrated.

With this expectation is that the work becomes an interesting creative exercise not only of an unexpected protagonist, but of a large number of resources to which we have access, the stories that are reflected in those moments and the exaltation of each element narrated in the play.

