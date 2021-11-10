The November Edition of the Report Outlook Crypto from Bloomberg, released late last week, contains grim predictions for the future of Shiba Inu (SHIB), even though the cryptocurrency was one of the most prominent during October.

Signed by Mike mcglone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, the study contends that SHIB reached a staggering 830% valuation last month due to a well-structured marketing campaign, an unwarranted correlation to Ethereum (ETH), and its low nominal price, which would have “wowed stakers” to risk small amounts. in cryptocurrency.

The report states a parallel about the $ 100 purchasing power of SHIB and Bitcoin (BTC). On October 29, this small investment would buy 1.4 million SHIB, but only 0.0016 of BTC, and this may have attracted novice and less experienced investors to the cryptocurrency.

A graph points to the correlation of the price action of Shiba Inu and Ethereum throughout 2021 to argue that SHIB would have been dragged down by the rise in ETH. In fact, the rise of Ether from the end of March to May was accompanied by a similar movement of the SHIB, and the same happened during the month of October.

Correlation between ETH and SHIB. Source: Bloomberg.

According to the report, The fact that SHIB is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain has meant that the fate of the cryptocurrency is always linked to that of Ethereum in a not exactly orthodox way.

The anonymous creator of Shiba Inu transferred half of the total supply of SHIB (about 410 billion SHIB) to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin in May. Buterin burned 90% (equivalent to about $ 6 billion at the time), saying he would not like to retain such power over the fate of the coin and donated the rest to charity. The movement of the creator of Ethereum may have contributed to the appreciation of the value of SHIB, as a large number of tokens were withdrawn from circulation.

McGlone characterizes SHIB as a “unique combination of economic exploitation of supply and demand, well-structured marketing, ESG and unprecedented 24/7 global gambling.” Ultimately, the Bloomberg analyst warns that an equally flashback to its rapid growth is likely, as happened with Dogecoin (DOGE) in May.

Following a surge sponsored by Elon Musk’s tweets, Dogecoin soared between April 26 and May 8, jumping from $ 0.2516, the range it is in today, to its all-time high at $ 0.7376.

The report states that, Sooner or later, market sentiment will become risk averse, eliminating the speculative frenzy. With this, Bitcoin will consolidate its position as the main value store asset, soon to be followed by Ether due to its characteristics and stablecoins due to their stability and parity with the US dollar.

FOMO

Information from a newsletter published on Sunday by Into the Block, a chain market data analytics firm, warns of figures suggesting that the SHIB token is experiencing a wave of speculation. The number of addresses that bought the cryptocurrency at values ​​within 20% of the historical maximum has multiplied by six, reaching a record of 116,560 in the eight days before November 2. These addresses today represent 12% of the total number of addresses that Shiba Inu have.

This high tracked by IntoTheBlock indicates a frenzy to buy the cryptocurrency near the all-time high price, the typical move motivated by the FOMO (fear of getting lost, in literal translation). Often times, this stage characterized by the FOMO is observed in the last bullish moments of the market.

“The last time this pattern emerged in Shiba Inu, in May, SHIB fell 90%”, says the IntoTheBlock newsletter.

As Cointelegraph reported, fear gripped SHIB investors after one of the largest holders of the asset moved part of their coins in an event that raised suspicions that it could liquidate at least part of its positions, triggering a 15% drop in the last seven days.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $ 0.00005551, according to data from CoinMarketCap, posting an intraday rally of 2.46%.

