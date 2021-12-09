Since the controversy broke out at Activision Blizzard, there have been many testimonials from employees and former members of the company that have reported their cases of abuse and harassment. However, the common denominator of all of them is that they remained anonymous, preferring not to show themselves publicly.

This precisely has been the step that has taken Christine, a Blizzard worker who has held a press conference outside the company’s offices. In a statement read by herself, she has described her experience of harassment and abuse with some of her colleagues, resorting to the famous “culture of fraternity against women.”

In her four years at Blizzard, Christine says she has had to endure Inappropriate comments about your body, sexual advances, and inappropriate touching. The limits were exceeded to the point that one of his superiors proposed sex to him and when he told what happened to the leaders, the answer he got was that he did not warn the human resources department of the situation.

Christine continues by relating that it was job degradation after complaint, while the harassment along with retaliation continued. Representing this employee is the attorney Lisa Bloom, widely recognized in the United States for specializing in harassment cases against women.

In fact, Bloom has been a participant in the cases against Bill O’Reilly and Bill Cosby. However, she was also an advisor to Harvey Weinstein in his own sexual assault case. Following Christine’s message, the attorney took the floor to make three requests to Activision Blizzard, as a “simplified, fast and fair process for victims“, increase the compensation fund from 18 million dollars to more than 100 and have a neutral entity review the cases that have occurred in the company.

Finally, Bloom has appealed to the other victims to step forward and stand together in their cause to hold Activision Blizzard accountable that should.