A Blade Runner series is already in development

Ridley Scott is responsible for the creation of the Alien universes and Blade runner. Since the release of these two films, the properties have expanded thanks to sequels by other creative minds. Now, it’s time for this director to return to his previous jobs, but not with movies, but with series.

According to Variey, Ridley Scott is currently working on Alien and Blade Runner live action series. While the Xenomorph-related production was announced last year, his return to the cyberpunk world is something completely new.

Both series are in pre-production, with the pilot script and Blade Runner bible already finalized. In a talk with BBC News, Scott mentioned that this series will have 10 one-hour episodes. On the other hand, he also mentioned that the Alien show is in a similar stage, and eight episodes of a similar duration are currently in planning.

Although there is still a lot of the work of Blade Runner that is unknown, It has been mentioned that the Alien series will have Noah Hawley as showrunner, and the story will introduce us to a xenomorph trapped on Earth. At the moment there is no more information on these two productions, but surely over the next year we will have more details about it.

Via: Variety