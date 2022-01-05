Bitcoin (BTC) failed to close the year 2021 above the $ 100,000 level that many had long expected, but experts believe that the psychological horizon is still achievable if it is subtracted from gold’s market share, albeit for a period of time. longer.

In a note published to investors Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Global Currency and Emerging Markets Strategy Zach Pandl hypothesized that if the largest cryptocurrency could exceed 50% of the popular reserve’s market share of value over the next five years, the price of BTC would rise to just over $ 100,000, giving an annualized compound return of 18%.

While BTC’s current market capitalization is approaching $ 884 billion, Goldman Sachs estimates that Bitcoin’s float-adjusted market capitalization is below $ 700 billion, which is one-fifth of the BTC market. “store of value”. However, this market is not crowded. The only other player in Goldman’s store of value market is gold, with an available investment of $ 2.6 trillion.

Despite its ups and downs, Bitcoin still managed to top Goldman Sachs’ 2021 results chart with more than 60% annual returns. Gold is at the bottom of the same chart with a 4% annual loss.

Slate of the annual returns during 2021 of various assets. Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Goldman Sachs experts believe that the demand for BTC will not be affected by the controversial debate over the energy consumption of the Bitcoin network. Although a recent study claims that the Bitcoin ecosystem consumes eight times the energy of Google and Facebook together, the New York Digital Investment Group estimates that Bitcoin mining will account for no more than 0.4% of global electricity consumption in the next decade.

As detailed in a Cointelegraph New Years Special, Bitcoin had a bumpy ride over the past year. Many experts believed that $ 100,000 was an easy target for the flagship cryptocurrency. However, BTC closed the year near $ 47,000 after hitting an all-time high of about $ 69,000 in November, falling short of analysts’ ambitious target.