The paradox of cinema outside the usual borders supposes that there is a fine line in which the work of an author with a fluid vision and without ties and the maneuver imposed to create a halo of attention on the work. ‘Lamb’ by Valdimar Jóhannsson walk through that blind spot that exists between the strange and the supposedly extravagant that allows you to get the benefit of the doubt in front of viewers who will see in your reflection what they need to see.

Winner of the Sitges 2021 festival, ‘Lamb’ perfectly represents that nervous look among the jurors who doubt if what they are seeing is a masterpiece or a real joke and end up concluding among themselves that it is better to position yourself towards prestige by honor. Time does not usually treat these solutions well and cases such as the elongated fart joke of ‘Swiss Army Man’ (2016), winner of the 49th edition of Sitges, not only does not stand the test of time, but its subtext has a point of incel tantrum that regular house seen 5 years later.

Not that Jóhannsson’s work is a similar case, but the shadow of the emperor’s new suit intermittently paces, especially when it seems that there is more effort that the film fills an inevitable – and forced – vacant gap this 2021 as “the horror movie of A24” from the first reactions of discovery, or the inevitable meme claim value of some of its promotional images, which do not have their true impact on the public, with an uneven reception and logical skepticism in the absence of critical analysis in this regard.

The difference of the phenomenon of ‘Lamb’ with others of his lineage is that it really has a schizophrenic character that allows two films that self-sabotage to coexist in his footage, one of pastoral fantastic cinema – which many have confused, or want to sell as terror – that It is contemplative but very well photographed and another of cheating dramon, empty and with no other interest than to pose a tonal collision through images that circulate between “lo cuqui”, the commercial special effects reel in the face of melancholic and solemn.

Look who’s going

The story follows the childless couple Maria (Noomi rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), who live alone on their remote sheep farm in Iceland. One day they discover a newborn lamb, take it home, and decide to proudly raise it as loving parents. This base follows a relatively common trope in fantasy cinema already present in Roald Dahl’s short story ‘Royal Jelly’, which has recently been drifted towards pure horror in the ’30 coin ‘pilot, but here it heads towards the more traditional dark fable than it sounds.





The bewilderment of the viewer is reflected in fiction with another character in the film, Ingvar’s brother, Petur (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson), around whom a subplot is hoisted that does not contribute anything to the central conflict and only it is formulated narratively to detach ‘Lamb’ from its figurative and fantasy film textures with a moral background. Although his panoramic and foggy images and landscapes compose a world removed from reality, his look at human behavior is realistic and of perpetual gravity.

Johannsson and cinematographer Eli Arenson use many beautiful, still shots of arid landscapes and animals grazing and looking at the camera, giving these images an ominous power that at its best it evokes the paintings of August Friedrich Schenck. The surreal conceit of the concept reaches points of absurd comedy at a certain point, which seems to be intentional, but the pain of the characters, their coldness and the distance from the viewer in a deliberately impenetrable narrative raise doubts.





Suckling metaphor of motherhood

The unnatural attachment of the couple for the animal is serious, there is a pain from the parents that indicate that they have obviously dealt with some type of loss, and Rapace’s performance is so heartbreaking that it leaves no room to play along with the ridiculous. There is something that works in their first part, when we see them soften and reconnect in a tender way that indicates the need of the couple to have something to love and to what extent they are willing to go to heal their wounds.

The conclusion may seem shocking, but follows the outline of the story with a moral so to the letter that the search for readings surprises, Biblical implications, beyond some obvious notes, and interpretations in the face of such a crystalline story, which can serve as a reactionary update of the typical ecological story with a critique of speciesism, which would explain his sense of humor, if he really has it , to make a good couple with the unbearable ‘Okja’ (2017).





The truth is if ‘Lamp’ had been limited to that fantastic tale in a more concise work it would be a remarkable fantastic work. But the inclusion of an external element of fake drama that leads to nothing makes its less than two hours seem like three and, added to its play with the transcendent meme, they dilute a great potential to become a bipolar and unnecessarily dense work, which borders the recent nonsense and makes the woolly horror of ‘Sheep killers’ (2006) sorely missed.