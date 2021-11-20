Our adored and respected Martin Scorsese just turned 79, but he seems to still have energy levels that many millennials would like; and it is that the director, immersed in the post-production process of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, you already have a new project in the oven.

According to the people of Deadline exclusively, good old Marty will partner with Apple again to direct and produce a biopic – still untitled – about the mythical Californian band The Grateful Dead which, in addition, will put Jonah Hill in the shoes of its leader Jerry García.

The script of the feature film will be provided by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, responsible for feature films such as’ The Larry Flynt Scandal ‘or’ Ed Wood ‘, and the series’ American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson. ‘ Yes indeed; At the moment it is unknown what themes the plot will deal with, although, presumably, it will immerse itself in the years of founding of the group and in the rise of the counterculture in the 60s.

The truth is that the project invites hope for several reasons: the meeting between Scorsese and Hill after his hilarious collaboration on ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, the filmmaker’s experience in the field of music documentary – he was executive producer of ‘Long Strange Trip’, about the group at hand – and the fact that Apple has the rights to use the entire work of the Grateful Dead in the soundtrack.