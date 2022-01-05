In the National Congress of Peru, the “Bill of the Framework for the Marketing of Crypto Assets” was presented last December. The initiative was presented by the parliamentarian José Luis Avalos, from the political party “Podemos Peru”.

The bill stipulates that they seek to establish the guidelines for the operation and functioning of crypto-asset exchange service companies through technological platforms, based on the principles of free market and free competition, as cited in the first article. of the project. It is aimed at “all entities that offer the service for the exchange of crypto assets and cryptocurrencies through technological platforms.”

It is noteworthy that the bill does not consider crypto assets as legal tender. And it also refers to the acquisition and use of crypto assets and cryptocurrencies as the absolute responsibility of their buyers and owners. The initiative makes clear mention that in the Spanish language, the service providers of Cryptoactive exchange platforms, at the time of establishing a contractual relationship with Consumers, must disclose in a clear and written way all the material risks associated with their services and with crypto assets in general.

Finally, it is important to note that the national context with respect to cryptocurrencies, in which this bill is presented, which will be discussed in the coming months for its approval, is after learning that Peru is one of the Latin American countries with the highest adoption in cryptocurrencies according to data from the specialist consultancy in blockchain Chainalysis, and that Lima Lima concentrated 64.7% of all operations, by mid-September, according to Buda.com.

The entire project can be consulted here.

