A Bethesda tweet confirms the date that Deathloop would arrive Xbox

Deathloop It is the last title that Arkane Studios has launched on the market. After being received with great praise among the critics (as is customary for the French company), Xbox users wonder when the title will arrive on our preferred platform, since despite the fact that the study currently belongs to Microsoft since the acquisition of Bethesda Game Studios, the title was released as an exclusive for Playstation 5.

The question seems to have been resolved today through a tweet where Bethesda confirms the date that Deathloop would arrive Xbox. Although it is not a direct announcement of the arrival of the title to the Microsoft console (for obvious reasons), in the same figure that the title will not reach other consoles until at least September 14, 2022, the date on which it would presumably end temporary exclusivity with Sony. You can see it in the thumbnail of the following tweet:

Bethesda congratulates Arkane on the release of Deathloop in true Fallout style

Although the termination of the temporary exclusivity with Sony would not necessarily mean that the title will reach Xbox at that very moment, considering that Arkane is currently a Microsoft studio, the most logical thing is to assume that from Bethesda they will look for the arrival of the title to Xbox from the moment it is possible to launch it.

Deathloop has received a great deal of praise from the specialized press, becoming part of the Game of the Year nominees at The Game Awards. You can read our analysis of Deathloop for PC, written by Fran San Nicolás, here.