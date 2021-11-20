We love, on the weekend, to indulge in some inspiration for the decoration of double rooms browsing some before and after bedroom like the one in the photos in this article. It is a comprehensive reform, but in a room with a lot of potential due to its shape, its size and its natural light entrances. Inspired by his style, a roof light retro industrial style, the same but painted in black, with four lights, it is available on Amazon for 222.99 euros.





4- Antique Black Painted Finish Ceiling Light, Semi Recessed Glass Ball Lamp, Sputnik Chandeliers, Lamp Fixture for Kitchen, Bar, Cafe

On these lines we saw what the room was before and what it has become afterwards, which is what really interests us. The combination of colors, patterns and textiles.

A beige bouti bedspread We found it on Amazon for 51 euros and a pack of two covers of cushion in dark blue velvet for 15.49 euros.





JAVIER LARRAINZAR Bouti Bedspread, Beig, 250×270

MIULEE Pack of 2, Soft Velvet Decoration Blanket Table Set Square Pillowcases Cushion Cover for Sofa Bedroom 18 x 18 Inch 45 x 45 cm Dark Blue

We can observe the room from different angles to pay attention to some and other details, it incorporates multiple trend items like the carpet, the lamps or the bench at the foot of the bed.

A table lamp in white We found it from 13.66 euros and a wooden and iron bench, upholstered, industrial style to place at the foot of the bed, there is it for 250 euros.





Brilliant 61047/05 Primo – Table lamp (1 E14 bulb, 40 W), white

ADDECOR Hall Bench | Wood, Iron and Upholstered Velvet Bench | 42 x 122 x 47 cm | Farrow Model | Room Decoration | Vintage Industrial Style Bed Foot Bench

Another of the areas that I like the most in the room is the Reading corner it’s okay to incorporate as long as there is enough space for it. A comfortable seat, a floor lamp and some auxiliary are enough. Near the window, to take advantage of natural light while it lasts.

A simple forging bar universal and extensible in steel we find it on Amazon for 21.89 euros and some blackout and thermal curtains in white for 30.59 euros two pieces.





Universal Extendable Forging Single Bar, Extendable Decorative Steel Curtain Bar (Silver, 120-210cm Steel Ball)

Deconovo Thermal Insulating Blackout Curtains with Grommets 2 Panels 135 x 240 cm Gray White

