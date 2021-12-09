A well-known game leaker has posted a lot of new information about the development of Battlefield 2042, the data that can be found is very important for the future of the game, we can see a little of everything, from the arrival of new weapons to a new mode Battle royale.

Battlefield 2042 it hasn’t had the most successful launch. Players have been confused as to why so many great features from previous titles were completely removed in Battlefield 2042. It seems like HE SAYS has decided to take a full reboot to start testing some things the team had in mind. Things have not turned out well, but they seem to have a card up their sleeve.

Some new leaks from a trusted source can give fans and gamers an idea why Battlefield 2042 He has struggled so much, and also what might happen in the future. It seems that HE SAYS has decided to go the easy side and put aside the mistakes of developing a special game.

According to the leaks, the next Battlefield installment will be a “hero shooter“, with “bands of specialists / heroes fighting each other and not as armies“. This type of format is very reminiscent of something like Overwatch or Apex Legends. The similarities become even more present considering the fact that Tom mentions that the Battlefield developers left the franchise due to plans for EA from “copy what’s popular“.

Tom also reveals that ” A BR will arrive in the near future, not in the next 6 months, but in a vague time frame. “ Obviously, we don’t know if these leaks and rumors about a Battlefield BR will come to fruition, and although EA You may think that it is what the players want, some comments say otherwise.