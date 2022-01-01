It is clear that Genshin Impact It has had a very good year, and we cannot deny that this title is a worldwide success, since since its premiere it continues to give a lot to talk about thanks to the arrival of new content.

Speaking of which, it is necessary to highlight their new characters, who get a great acceptance from their fans as soon as they debut. How in everything, there will always be some that are more popular than others and one of them very soon will have a collectible figure.

The line of collectible figures of the popular video game Genshin Impact, started moderately, but in just over 1 year it has expanded and there are already statues of Mona, Ningguang, Klee, Lumine, Aether, Ganyu, Keqing and even Paimon.

Apparently they plan that this collection grows much more in the future, for the same reason it has just been announced that the next addition will be a fantastic figure of Barbara.

That’s right, your eyes don’t deceive you, Jean’s cute little sister, deaconess of the Church of Favonius and self-proclaimed radiant idol, Barbara pegg, it will have its own shape.

This will be possible since the company myHoYo, who know that in the player base of the title there are many admirers of Barbara, a character that can be unlocked for free in the game and that is very useful as a support unit.

And although Barbara has not only been one of the first characters to receive an alternative celebratory outfit last summer of 2021, she does have a video dedicated to her, in which she has a personal conversation with the player in order to create better bonds.

This figure will be borne by the Japanese company specializing in the production of figures Kotobukiya and will be 1: 7 scale and there is no official price yet.

The fabulous statue will be based on the main portrait of Barbara (left side), but Kotobukiya will recreate the Elemental Burst Shining Miracle, which allows to regenerate the health of the young woman and her team gradually.

There is no official release date yet, but Kotobukiya He mentioned that the pre-sale period will begin soon, this Japanese online store does not ship internationally, but the western version does.