A 3D version of Metroid Dread exists within the game

After more than a month on the market, fans have finally set out to discover everything Metroid Dread hidden. In this way, a video has been shared that decides to take the game camera, separate it from Samus for a moment, and reveal a series of secrets that MercurySteam implemented to make this adventure a reality.

Yes OK Metroid Dread It is played in 2D, the world is created in 3D, something that the youtuber known as Shesez has made clear in his most recent video. By handling the game camera it was possible to move through space and discover that not only is the 3D experience included in its entirety, but EMMIs have a tool that makes them more dangerous than you think.

As you could see, the first two EMMIs in the game have the ability to teleport in an instant, something that makes them even more dangerous robots. Nevertheless, this looks like it’s only linked to cinematics, since this ability is not present in others.

Similarly, a 3D model of Samus has been found in his Zero Suit, something that is impossible to see clearly in the normal game. Along with this, a number of camera techniques have also been discovered that make the game work in the right way, but looking at this work from another angle, one that is not intended for the consumer, we see that not everything is so perfect. as one can believe.

This shows that games will always be presented in an optimal way for the player. However, looking behind the scenes we discover that the project is built with a series of shortcuts, and other tools that make life easier for developers. Which is right.

