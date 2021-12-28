Is reselling was illegal , since the detainee did not have the authorizations or the rights to do so. For this reason, the Central Computer Fraud Brigade requested the collaboration of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit, Technological Crimes to carry out the arrest. A total of 20 agents participated in the arrest of the subject through the Court of Instruction number 2 of Fuengirola (Malaga).

This has been announced by the Superior Police Headquarters of Ceuta , who has arrested the 31-year-old as the alleged perpetrator of these crimes. The investigation started in May 2020 , when an operator detected and reported the existence of a network of servers and web pages that were used to sell low-priced access to a payment platform .

The prison sentence for money laundering It can range from 6 months to 6 years, with a fine of three times the value of the goods that have been laundered. One of the advantages that the Police have when it comes to arresting for this type of crime is that the money received usually escapes the payment of taxes because it is an illegal activity.

Up to 12 years in jail

Regarding the crime of criminal organization, the fact of promoting, establishing, organizing, coordinating or directing one of these organizations can be punished with prison sentences of 4 to 8 years in the event that the crimes committed are serious, and with penalties from 3 to 6 years in prison in the rest. Therefore, the accused could face penalties of between 3 and a half years and 12 years in prison.

No details have been disclosed about which platform is the one that has been closed, nor the number of users who used it. However, it shows how dangerous it is to offer illegal pirated IPTV, since the authorities and anti-piracy agencies are constantly monitoring the networks to find advertising or data that lead them to this type of platform. Many of them are usually operated from outside Spain to make arrest difficult, but arrests are carried out sooner or later.