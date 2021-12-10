A worker 24-year-old died this Thursday morning after falling from a ninth floor while working on a building construction in the center of Neuquén capital, as confirmed by the commissioner of the First, Gustavo Munoz to Infobae.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am in a building located on the corner of Sargento Cabral and Irigoyen, when Andrés Rodríguez was working on a freight elevator. At that moment, the young man fell through the gap . Next to him were two other workers, and another on the ground floor manning the elevator.

“What we know so far is that the worker was working on the ninth floor and the materials were delivered to him by the forklift and they removed them upstairs. We are trying to establish why it fell down the pit”, Explained the commissioner.

As reported by the local newspaper LM NeuquenMembers of the area of ​​criminalistics, personal security, firefighters, legal medicine, the homicide prosecutor’s office and police officers from the First Commissioner work in the place. Too relatives of the deceased man approached the place and they were attended by members of the construction company that built the building where the accident occurred.

The companions of the 26-year-old worker who died were taken to the police station to take testimony from them and to be able to move forward in determining how everything happened.

Muñoz also explained that they will work for a while longer in the place and that members of the Municipality are also waiting to enter the building under construction to verify if everything was in order and if they were complying with the established regulations.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Private Works of the Municipality of Neuquén, Luis López de Murillas, paralyzed the construction site construction of a building where this morning a man died after falling into a pit, from a height of 9 floors. “The work is paralyzed until what happened is clarified,” the official assured LM Neuquén.

López de Murillas explained that the investigation should clarify “the mechanics of the accident” and determine if it was a “human error or if the question concerns some element of security missing, that is, a technical flaw ”.

“We are going to keep the work paralyzed until a report is issued from the construction company explaining what happened,” explained the official about how this situation continues.

The official assured that the work had “all current construction permits, has protection trays, work fences and professional managers.”

“This work has been at least a year and a half since its inception and I have never had any problems. It has a technical representative, who is the technical director and responsible for safety and hygiene who are the ones that the regulations require to be in charge of the works, “he described.

