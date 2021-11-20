11/20/2021 Act. At 10:53 CET

EFE

A 20-year-old has died at dawn this Saturday on Paseo Juan XXIII in Madrid after being hit by a hit-and-run car, while a man who was riding a scooter is seriously injured after being run over in another street in the capital by a vehicle that has also fled.

As reported by Emergencias Madrid, the first run over has occurred around two in the morning at number 23 of Paseo Juan XXIII in the capital, in the Moncloa district, where a young woman has been hit by a vehicle that has occurred on the run.

A doorman from a nearby farm was the first to attend to the victim and call 112, whose doctors have given him instructions to begin the resuscitation maneuvers.

#Crush in Paseo Juan XXIII. @SAMUR_PC he cares for a 20-year-old girl with various traumas. I was in cardiorespiratory arrest. A doorman from a nearby farm starts resuscitation maneuvers that the toilets continue. They do not obtain results and confirm his death pic.twitter.com/UI8o4ZeWdZ – Emergencies Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) November 20, 2021

When the Samur arrived, he verified that the young woman was polytraumatized and had entered cardiorespiratory arrest., so he has continued with the resuscitation for about thirty minutes, without being able to recover it.

A psychologist from Samur-Civil Protection has assisted a relative of the victim and the Municipal Police Traffic Judicial Police Unit is in charge of the investigation and tries to locate the driver.

Shortly after this event, around 03:30 a.m., another vehicle ran over a 33-year-old man who was riding a scooter and who has also fled the scene.

It was on Magallanes street on the corner of Cercedilla street in the Chamberí district and the man had a serious facial trauma and has been transferred to the Clinical Hospital.

The Municipal Police investigates the circumstances of the outrage, which according to the first investigations has occurred when the man has fallen off the scooter and then has been run over, and tries to locate the vehicle involved.