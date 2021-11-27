11/27/2021 On at 15:13 CET

Marina Falcó | @the_falco

The Local Police of València has arrested a 37-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of gross reckless homicide After testing positive for breathalyzer with a criminal charge when he improperly crossed Primado Reig avenue, at number 95 and a motorcycle with two passengers, which was circulating correctly on the road, has collided with him.

As a result a 20-year-old person has died and the other passenger of the motorcycle has been transferred in Serious condition to the La Fe de València hospital.

For his part the passer-by, who was slightly injured, He was discharged from the hospital and has been transferred to the National Police station located in Zapadores.

The events occurred around 5:20 am this Saturday.