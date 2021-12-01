A 19-year-old was shot last Sunday in northwest Harris County, Texas (USA), when he was trying to sell his PS5. The teenager had met with a stranger to sell him his PS5, but the thing ended in an attempted robbery that sent the young man to the hospital, although there is no fear for his life.

Like many other users of shopping apps, the 19-year-old listed his PS5 and met a stranger who showed interest in buying his PS5. The surprise was that at the time of the transaction in person, the man pulled out a weapon and tried to steal the console, according to the agents responsible for the case (via ABC). The dispute ended the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his side, while the assailant fled the crime scene, without the console.

The adolescent he was rushed to the hospital closer, but there is no fear for his life. Is stable, according to the last medical report shared by the authorities. At the moment there is no news about the suspect in the crime.

<br>

Know more:



The famous microchip crisis, added to other difficulties in transportation, energy, etc., causes that getting a new generation console, be it PS5 or Xbox Series X, becomes mission impossible on many occasions. Meanwhile, the demand does not stop rising, so speculation and resale has multiplied exponentially, finding the consoles at more than $ 500, their usual sale price. This lack of stock is expected to continue until the middle or end of next year, according to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who agrees with Lisa Su, head of AMD, or Phil Spencer, boss of Xbox.