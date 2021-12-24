A disadvantage of Christmas when it comes to training, is the little time we have. Between seeing people we don’t normally see, running errands, etc., our time is getting limited.

Despite this, with 15 minute routines we can train for, at a minimum, maintain what we have achieved throughout the year; then we leave you one.

Fit in 4 MINUTES Tabata Vitónica workout routine

15 minute core routine.

15 minutesAlthough it may seem a short time, it is more than enough to give the body a sufficient stimulus to maintain and even increase muscle mass or continue to lose body fat.





For this routine, we will do 10 rounds of the following exercises with a 1 minute rest between rounds and no rest between exercises.

Bench press-10 reps Pendlay rowing -10 reps Barbell or Dumbbell Military Press-12 reps Dumbbell Lateral Raises-15 Reps Supine Grip Bicep Curl-12 Reps Barbell Triceps Extension-12 reps

With this routine we will be able to stimulate all the muscle groups of the torsoi.e. pecs, back, shoulders, biceps and triceps.





It really is not necessary to go to the extreme of spending 1 or 2 hours training. Although it is possible that it is the most efficient, due to the volume and intensity of the training, it is not the only way, so we hope you enjoy Christmas training and maintaining your results.

Images | iStock