Dec 07, 2021 at 2:28 pm CET

ACD

A 14-year-old minor killed a citizen of German origin on the afternoon of this Monday, December 7, when this last person He had an argument with the alleged murderer’s grandmother at a home on Lomo de la Presa street, in the El Salobre area. The National Police proceeded to arrest the boy, while the toilets could do nothing to save the victim’s life.

The events occurred around 6:42 p.m. when both on December 112, Emergency Coordination Center (Cecoes) like 091 of the National Police They received several calls in which they were alerted to an argument between several people inside a house and that one person needed urgent medical attention.

According to sources consulted, a 54-year-old German and an elderly woman were having an argument at the Black Mountain road from Lomo de La Presa, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, when her grandson stabbed the man in the neck.

Several ambulances from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC), one of them provided with a doctor, and patrols of the National Police, who could do nothing to save the life of the victim, who practically died on the spot. Despite this, the paramedics tried to revive him without success.

The agents of the Maspalomas Police Station proceeded to arrest the minor, who will be placed at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.