Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, announced that the construction work of the 974 Stadium, formerly called Ras Abu Aboud, have concluded. This venue will be the first in power disassemble in its entirety; It was built with 974 shipping containers for maritime cargo. After the contest is over, its parts will be used to create sports facilities in Qatar and other low-income countries.

With an area of ​​120 thousand 500 square meters, it has the capacity to receive 40 thousand spectators. He was selected so that seven matches of the next World Cup are played there. It should be noted that this will be the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world.

The inauguration of the field, which is located in the area known as Ras Abu Aboud, near the port of Doha, overlooking West Bay, will be held at the inauguration of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, on November 30, with a match between the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

In this regard, Hassan Al Thawadi stated: “This is another milestone on the road to 2022 as we approach hosting the first ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. We consider innovative design and a legacy for future hosts of mega-events of this type. “

The design of the enclosure was in charge of the Spanish study Fenwick Iribarren Architects (FIA).

