96% fewer robberies than 30 years ago: the crime of the 21st century will be cybercrime

The quinqui cinema portrayed the contemporary crime of the country, in the 70s and 80s. From this 2021 is The Laws of the Border, a film by Daniel Monzón that adapts the novel by Javier Cercas set in the Equator of that post-Franco Spain. As some critics have said, Monzón’s gaze is “romantic” or nostalgic with that stage, when some of the first titles by José Antonio de la Loma or Eloy de la Iglesia had a lot of documentary realism. In other words: before you could meet a Heifer. Today, no.

The end of the robbery: Bank branch robberies have fallen 96% since the 1990s, as the statistics say and this report from El Confidencial revealed. 30 years ago there were almost 3,000 robberies a year, while in 2012 there were 393 and today they barely exceed 100. The same has happened for kidnappings: while in 2002 there were 216, in 2019 they fell to 86, being today, according to this inspector of the National Police in the Provincial Brigade of Madrid, kidnappings related to “drug and debt issues, and that many times the kidnapped is worse than the kidnapper.”

In Spain and in the rest of the world. According to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden, Germany, the country has gone from 1,623 attacks against “financial institutions and post offices” in 1993 to 80 in 2020. The reduction is almost identical to ours, 95% less between those years. The police consider these types of attacks “extinct”, and in fact the representatives say that “Anyone who [hoy en día intente] robbing a bank is pretty stupid. “The Washington Post shares an infographic: in the United States, where bank robbery was part of the“ quintessence ”of organized crime, it has gone from 7,500 robberies a year in 2003 to 4,030 in 2015. The latest A major operation against the Italian Cosa Nostra took place in Tenerife: more than 100 people from the Casamonica, Camorra, Nuvoletta and Sacra Corona Unita clans were arrested. They worked together not in physical but digital coups.

Why? In the Spanish case, the combination of factors is as follows: the decrease in drug addiction, that there is less and less physical money in the branches (not to say that there are fewer and fewer branches themselves) and that there is no criminal replacement. Inspector Francisco Mangas says that today those who maintain the tradition are former repeat offenders of more than 70 years, people who started in that art in their youth and today do not know how to do anything else. The fact that the banks hardly have any cash is a great incentive, but it is also that the police and the savings banks have improved their protection systems, in such a way that between 80 and 90% of the coups are frustrated.

Cybercrime, much more lucrative. The American newspaper pointed out that the money extracted from the attacks on banks fell in 15 years from 73 to 28 million dollars. At the same time, the money raised by cybernetic sticks has gone from 126 million to 1,000 million a year. Cyber ​​incidents in Germany are growing at around 12% per year. In that atypical year that was 2021, cybercrime doubled in our country, becoming around 10% of all crimes committed in our country. Phishing, jackpotting or randsomware to SMEs are more comfortable, there is more business in them and they carry fewer jail sentences in case you get caught than an armed robbery.

The gangster hacker. Today bankers do not have to look for their possible aggressor forward, but inside the screen. Mafias appear to be trying to recruit insiders within large financial firms to get around their walls of protection. They are also hackers in countries like North Korea or to a lesser extent Iran. Today’s “mules” are individuals who approach ATMs in various regions simultaneously to make simultaneous withdrawals of money. Sometimes the bank’s gold is not the money itself, but the data they handle.

A world without physical violence. In a matter of a few decades, developed countries have generally become much safer than before, reaffirming the Pinkerian thesis that, as a whole, we are increasingly “better”, generations trained for peace and for which the use of violence is becoming less and less tolerant. Robberies with intimidation have also fallen by half in this same time.

