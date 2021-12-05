Due to its excellent readability, this watch was considered the model of the future.

Back then, silver dials were the norm and Jaeger-LeCoultre dared to design a black dial model with contrasting indexes. Due to its excellent readability, this watch was considered the model of the future. In addition, the proportions of its rectangular case – based on the golden ratio – gave it an extremely pleasing appearance.

The horizontal carvings emphasize the rectilinear geometry of the case, and the fact that it fits perfectly into its base makes, at times, imperceptible that it can be flipped to reveal an astonishing timepiece. With the passage of time, this creation became an object of desire from which aesthetic variations began to occur with spheres of different colors – red, brown, blue – in different materials and with different sizes to fit the wrists of men and women. . Versions were even created that could be worn as bracelets or pendants on handbags, and their backs have been used as canvases to recreate masterpieces by universally admired painters.

The Reverso offers extensive customization possibilities.

Although, throughout its nine decades of existence, the Reverso has incorporated high horological complications, its success lies in the ingenuity of its conception and the perfection with which each piece is executed – an impeccable synthesis of function and form that responded so adequately. to a specific need that was able to transcend its utilitarian purpose by acquiring a life of its own.