Right now there are around 18,899,800 bitcoins in circulation, which represents almost 90 percent of the 21 million BTC that will exist.

Of the already mined supply between 3 and 5 million BTC are lost in Wallets of which their users have lost all access.

The next Bitcoin halving is expected to take place on May 6, 2024.

One of the things that cryptocurrency enthusiasts like the most, and especially the Bitcoin asset, is that it is based on mathematics, which allows the calculations to be precise and effective and, as in any equation, it can be have complete control of it.

This condition makes the system predictable in many aspects, a situation that is very different in the monetary systems emanating from central banks around the planet, which base their activities on the whims of legislators and therefore are completely unpredictable.

Programmatic shortage

As expected, crypto-asset enthusiasts did not miss the vitally relevant data last Sunday, December 12, a date that coincidentally is the eleventh anniversary of the departure of the creator of the asset and the Bitcoin network, Satoshi Nakamoto. .

The 90 percent statistical data can be corroborated by information published on specialized portals on the subject, such as CoinMarketCap.com and the percentage of Glassnode of the supply of Bitcoins extracted at the moment.

The #Bitcoin circulating supply has now passed 18.9M $ BTC, which is 90% of the total 21M coins that will ever exist. It took 12.9yrs to mine the first 90% of the supply, and will take approximately 112yrs to mine the remaining 2.1M $ BTC Live Chart: https://t.co/RZ2vZ0tl5V pic.twitter.com/EsUOSPrAab – glassnode (@glassnode) December 14, 2021

Lost bitcoin

The conversation about 90 percent of the crypto asset mined on the platform Reddit became heated, to the point of question among the participants how many bitcoins have been lost and how many more were stored in irretrievable wallets.

Although the specialized portal Bitcoin News recently exposed a report of Coin Metrics of the year 2019 in which the state of the lost bitcoins, it seems, have lost at least 1.5 million Bitcoins, although some members of the Reddit community assure that the figure is much higher.

“There are projections of 3 to 5 million [de bitcoins]”, pointed out a Redditor last December 12. “It is possible to see measurements in the chain that point to the amount of Bitcoins that has not been transferred in the last 10 years, however, that would be the highest probability, since there is also the possibility that those crypto assets have not been moved by part of their owners even though they have the keys to do so. I consider it to be about 3 [millones]However, it is very likely that we will never know for sure, and the number will continue to grow. In the same way, there is a delay factor in the information given that the people within the mentioned 10 years, could also have lost. Apparently, the biggest losses occurred during the first years, which is why we decided to return to that data“.

Bitcoin’s annual inflation rate could be 0.4% in nine years

Despite the fact that there is no exact amount of how many coins of the so-called “digital gold” are lost or are irrecoverable, it is very independent of the predictability of the Bitcoin expedition. In this regard, the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto He believed, like many crypto enthusiasts, that the lost coins should simply add to the shortage of crypto assets.

“The misplaced coins only make the other crypto currencies worth a little more.a ”Nakamoto said. “Consider it a kind of donation to the community“.

With 90 percent of the currencies that exist today in circulation and the current rate of 900 Bitcoins a day, and 210 thousand blocks each halving, the next is expected Bitcoin halving takes place on May 6, 2024.

A total of two larger bitcoin block remuneration chunks are estimated through about 2030, and the chunks that follow after that date will be fractions of Bitcoins.

Thus, within seven years, it is estimated that the annual inflation rate of the Nakamoto cryptocurrency will be approximately 0.5 percent and by 2030 it will be about 0.4 percent with 20, 585, 442 bitcoins in circulation.

